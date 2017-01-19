Venice Memorial Vandal Gets 4 Years

2:22pm

Angel Castro was sentenced to four years in State Prison on Friday, January 13th for his part in the tagging of a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Venice.

Vandals severely damaged the mural on Pacific Avenue in the lead up to Memorial Day last year. LASD Metro detectives, including TPD Detective Mike Thibodeaux; a graffiti and tagging crime expert, identified Castro as one of the suspects.

Castro and two of the four suspects involved in the case were apprehended by Thibodeaux in July following a thorough investigation of the four identifiable monikers. The trail led to Bay Area taggers and back to the Los Angeles area. LA County Sheriff’s Transit Policing deputies have extraordinary experience and a countywide reach in the investigation of graffiti cases. One suspect in the case is still outstanding and is believed to be in the Bay Area.

In July of last year, Thibodeaux’s investigation revealed the name and potential location of the tagger, Angel Castro, known as “LITER.” Thibodeaux and members of the Sheriff’s Transit Policing Crime Impact Team discovered a possible location for the suspect and executed an arrest warrant taking Castro into custody.

Detective Thibodeaux explained that the investigation and arrest of criminal graffiti taggers is an important part of the Sheriff’s Transit Policing Division regional public safety efforts. “This case received attention because of the iconic status of the wall targeted by the taggers,” Thibodeaux said. “We put the same effort into solving similar crimes across Los Angeles County. We see it not just as transit safety, but as an overall effort to preserve and improve the quality of life for Los Angeles area residents.”