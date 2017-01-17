Yo! Venice – NKLA Pets of the Week

9:29am
Meet Churchill and Heidi, our NKLA Pets of the Week!
The NKLA Pet Adoption Center has adoptable dogs and cats from featured NKLA Coalition partners, with $20 daily specials! All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. All adoptions are same-day. Located in West L.A.; open daily 12-8pm; 1845 Pontius Ave 90025; (424) 208-8840. Learn more and watch videos of adoptable pets here: nkla.org/Adopt
HEIDI: Heidi is a quiet and mellow 7-month-old cat who loves to chill. Adopt her and curl
up by the fire with your favorite book for a relaxing and comforting evening together. Imagine if that could be every night! Adopt Heidi and it just might be! LINK HERE.
CHURCHILL: Churchill is a 1-year-old Bull Terrier Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix who is just about 40 pounds with a unique look! He is fun loving and always up to play. Churchill would be your lap dog, too, if you let him! Adopt spunky Churchill today! LINK HERE.