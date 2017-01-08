Yo! Venice – NKLA Pets of the Week

Meet our NKLA Pets of the Week, Diamond and Orellia.

7:11am

Help give these amazing pets the best chance at getting adopted.

ORELLIA: Orellia is oh-so-affectionate and sweet. All she wants is love! She is about 5 years old and is a very petite and slender cat under her gorgeous fur. Orellia is so gentle and loves to be pet and brushed. Are you the one to fill her days with affection and friendship? : Orellia is oh-so-affectionate and sweet. All she wants is love! She is about 5 years old and is a very petite and slender cat under her gorgeous fur. Orellia is so gentle and loves to be pet and brushed. Are you the one to fill her days with affection and friendship? Adopt the lovely Orellia today!

DIAMOND: Diamond is a dog with a sweet, : Diamond is a dog with a sweet, sensitive demeanor and medium energy level who walks fabulously on leash and knows some basic commands. She enjoys a spa day (who doesn’t?!) and welcomes nail trims, ear cleaning, and grooming from her human friends.

Diamond’s ideal day consists of a good round of fetch and then settling down in her crate with a satisfying chew toy. She has had play dates with dogs at the center and does well with polite and gentle dogs of her similar size, like the true lady she is! Diamond doesn’t need excitement or a lavish lifestyle… all she wants is love! Adopt Diamond today!