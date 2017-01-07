Get Crafty

Bring a touch of light to your home decor.

Looking to freshen up your home decor for the New Year? Add a unique art piece to your home unlike anything you’ll find ready-made in a store. DIY projects are an easy and affordable solution for revitalizing rooms in your home. One simple way to enhance a space is with lighted elements.

Add a glistening, on-trend look with a glowing canvas, which features twinkling lights that dance on shimmering glitter to lend a glam look to any room. The project, designed by crafting experts at Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, can be adapted to any palette; just change out the color of the glitter to match the hues in your favorite room.

Find more creative ideas to bring a touch of light to your home decor at joann.com.

Glitter and Lights Canvas

Crafting time: 3-5 hours

Skill level: Intermediate

Supplies and Tools:

Foam brush

18-by-24-inch canvas

Decoupage medium

Ultra-fine to coarse gold glitter

Craft knife

3 packages battery-operated warm white LED moon lights

Duct tape

Protected work surface

Use foam brush to cover entire canvas with layer of decoupage medium.

Working 12 inches from canvas, dust canvas with glitter. Apply glitter so bottom is fully covered, fading into less glitter at top to create an ombre effect. Apply additional layers of glitter to achieve a thick consistency at bottom. Mix types of glitters to create dimension.

Apply thin layer of decoupage medium over entire canvas to seal glitter. Tip: Ensure base layer is completely dry before applying top coat to avoid smearing glitter.

Poke small hole in back of canvas with craft knife. Push tip of moon light through hole and secure in place with duct tape. Repeat, adding holes and lights over entire canvas. Continue ombre effect by placing more lights at bottom of canvas and less toward top. Apply layers of duct tape to hold lights securely in place on canvas.