MRSA Update

11:58am

Worries that Venice is on the verge of an MRSA outbreak can be put to rest. The LA County Department of Public Health has released the following statement…

“No outbreaks for MRSA have been reported to the department and there is no increased risk of MRSA infection in the Venice community. Public Health continues surveillance of possible skin infection cases among the homeless population in the Venice area.

Physicians are required to report MRSA outbreaks to Public Health. MRSA cannot be diagnosed by visual inspection; a clinical evaluation and lab testing is required for diagnosis. Other bacteria and conditions can cause symptoms that are similar to MRSA. Public Health is offering assistance to local healthcare providers and providing guidance when needed.”

Read the original story here.