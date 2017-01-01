As the Earth Turns Away from the Sun

By Mel
0
99

6:00pm

Venice Beach Sunsets is just “two normal dudes taking pictures of our neighborhood,” says Danny Rice, who is one-half of the duo.  Fellow photographer Andrew Karl is the other half. Together they manage to snap almost every sunset in Venice.

Rice says a highlight of 2016 is “for all the stuff that’s happened, good & bad, Venice still seems to never change and continues to be all about peace, love, and sunshine.” Follow Venice Beach Sunsets on Instagram and Twitter @Venice_Sunsets.

Here are a few of Rice and Karl’s favorites Venice sunsets from 2016…

6-venice-sunsets 5-venice-sunsets 4-venice-sunsets 3-venice-sunsets 2-venice-sunsets

