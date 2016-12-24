Merry Mornings

6:02am

This holiday season, make your mornings merry and savor time with loved ones visiting from near and far with festive recipes like Christmas Tree Waffles.

“You don’t have to get up early to impress guests with a holiday breakfast,” said Chef Kevan Vetter of the McCormick Kitchens. “Take waffles, simply add green food color to the batter then dust with powdered sugar ‘snow’ to resemble Christmas trees.”

Christmas Tree Waffles

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

2 cups waffle mix

1 1/3 cups milk

1 egg

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 teaspoons McCormick Pure Vanilla Extract

15 drops McCormick Green Food Color

confectioners’ sugar

mini candy-coated chocolate pieces

Preheat round waffle iron. Spray with non-stick cooking spray. Mix waffle mix, milk, egg, vegetable oil, vanilla and food coloring until blended.

Pour about 1/3 cup of batter onto center of hot waffle iron. Close lid. Cook about 5 minutes or until no longer steaming. Carefully remove waffle. Repeat with remaining batter.

Break each waffle into 4 triangles. Layer 3 triangles on a serving plate to resemble a Christmas tree. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar. Use candy-coated pieces to decorate tree as ornaments.