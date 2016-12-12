Holidays Venice Style

“My Venice Holiday” poster contest winners. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.

6:12 am

Venice kids shared what the holiday season means to them in the “My Venice Holiday Poster Contest.”

The competition brings together all the local public schools in Venice. Six winners, from kindergarten through to 5th-grade, each received a $100 gift card and other assorted holiday presents.

It is the second time the Venice Chamber of Commerce has run the competition.

Yo! Venice has the winners.

Kensington Bourne, Kindergarten at Coeur D’Alene Avenue Elementary.

Jacob Masi, 1st Grade at Coeur D’Alene Avenue Elementary.

London Bourne, 2nd Grade Coeur D’Alene Avenue Elementary.

Rana Kurt 3rd, Grade at Coeur D’Alene Avenue Elementary.

Sheela Cortes, 4th Grade at Westminster Avenue Elementary.

Priscilla Lydia Edior, 5th Grade at Westside Global Awareness Magnet.

Winners honored at the 5th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.