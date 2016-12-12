Holidays Venice Style

By Mel -
0
459
The 5th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting. Hosted by www.VeniceChamber.net. Photo by www.VenicePaparazzi.com

“My Venice Holiday” poster contest winners. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.

6:12 am

Venice kids shared what the holiday season means to them in the “My Venice Holiday Poster Contest.”

The competition brings together all the local public schools in Venice. Six winners, from kindergarten through to 5th-grade, each received a $100 gift card and other assorted holiday presents.

It is the second time the Venice Chamber of Commerce has run the competition.

Yo! Venice has the winners.

5-my-venice-holiday-poster-contest

 

Kensington Bourne, Kindergarten at Coeur D’Alene Avenue Elementary.

1-my-venice-holiday-poster-contest

Jacob Masi, 1st Grade at Coeur D’Alene Avenue Elementary.

4-my-venice-holiday-poster-contest

London Bourne, 2nd Grade Coeur D’Alene Avenue Elementary.

6-my-venice-holiday-poster-contest

Rana Kurt 3rd, Grade at Coeur D’Alene Avenue Elementary.

3-my-venice-holiday-poster-contest

 

Sheela Cortes, 4th Grade at Westminster Avenue Elementary.

2-my-venice-holiday-poster-contest

Priscilla Lydia Edior, 5th Grade at Westside Global Awareness Magnet.

The 5th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting. Hosted by www.VeniceChamber.net. Photo by www.VenicePaparazzi.com

Winners honored at the 5th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting. Photo by VenicePaparazzi.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Join the forum discussion on this post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR