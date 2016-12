Things to Do This Weekend

By Mel

Tweet on Twitter

Share on Facebook

Picture by: My Venice Holiday Contest Winner Jacob Masi, 1st Grade at Coeur D’Alene Avenue Elementary.

9:31am

Going on this weekend!

Dec. 10 Venice Surf-A-Thon

Dec. 10. Harlem Globetrotters @ the Venice Basketball Courts

Dec. 10 Marina Del Rey Holiday Boat Parade

Dec. 10 Snow Wonder at Burton Chase Park

Dec. 10 Santa Monica-Venice Christmas Run

Dec. 10 SANTA Monica Pub Crawl 2016

Dec. 11 Runway Playa Vista’s Holiday Block Party

Dec. 11 Venice Canals Boat Parade.

Have a spectacular time with family and friends!

Full event details: http://www.visitveniceca.com/calendar/categories/annual-events/