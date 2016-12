10:18 am

Donate old blankets and help a shelter pets get through the winter.

Many of the dogs and cats in shelters are forced to sleep on cold concrete year round. During winter this can be particularly hard on them, especially at shelters in the high desert area where temperatures can hit freezing overnight.

Spread some love. Spread some warmth. Donate a blanket today at Bulldog Realtors 1209 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice.