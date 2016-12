12:32 pm

One of Yo! Venice’s favorite local photographers, Steve Christensen, took these great pictures of the berms going up along Venice Beach.

The giant sand hills are to protect parking lots and other property from the potential damage of high tides and storm-charged waves.

The LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors bulldoze the berms into place every year. It’s a sign that winter is coming. Time to go sand sledding!