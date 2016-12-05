Holiday Fun for Families in Need

1:02 pm

On Saturday, December 3, Venice Family Clinic hosted its 29th Annual Children’s Holiday Movie, at Cinemark 18 at the Howard Hughes Center in Culver City.

The holiday celebration treated 1,200 low-income and homeless children and their families to a private screening of DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls.”

After the screening, the kids were able to mingle with special celebrity guests. They took pictures with Santa and receive holiday gifts.

The day was made possible due to a $25,000 contribution from Anthem Blue Cross. The event raised more than $160,000 in vital funds to help Venice Family Clinic provide quality pediatric health care to thousands of infants, kids, and teens.