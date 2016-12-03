Watch Your Bouche

Berthon-Jacob uses vibrant colors to create expressive characters.

Local artist Nathalie Berthon-Jacob presents “Bouche.” An exhibit of her artwork at French Market Café in Venice tonight, Saturday December 3, from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Berton-Jacob uses vibrant colors to create expressive characters. The 46-year-old mother of two was inspired to paint after being diagnosed with cancer in 2011. Now in remission, she says the diagnosis was “like a revelation. It changed everything. I was in real estate before. I never thought I could paint. When I got the diagnosis, I knew I had to change my life. Stop running, being stressed, and take care of me, and my kids.”

Originally from France, Berton-Jacob says she fell in love with the energy of Venice. “It was a new world for me, full of possibilities, opportunities, and inspiration as an artist. I totally felt in love with this energy.”

“Bouche” emphasizes the mouth of Berton-Jacob’s subjects because, she says, “it’s an area that explains a lot without ever uttering a word.”

The exhibit will be on display at F45 Training. Enjoy small bites and live music at the afterparty, next-door, at French Market Café 2321 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice, CA

