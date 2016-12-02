Fundraising Car Wash for Jasmine Preciado

6:11am
This weekend, friends and family of the late Jasmine Preciado will hold a fundraising car wash to help cover funeral costs.
On Monday night, November 21, 2016, 22-year old Preciado was stabbed and killed. The attack happened around 9:30 p.m. near the corner of Windward and Pacific Avenues in Venice. Witnesses said they saw two women and a man in a fight with Preciado.
Preciado was 3-months pregnant. She leaves behind a 3-year old daughter.
Stop by Great Western Hoagies, 1720 Lincoln Boulevard, get your car washed, and help support a local Venice family.
The car wash will take place Saturday and Sunday, from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM.
If you can’t make the car wash you can contribute to the gofundme account set up in Jasmine’s honor: https://www.gofundme.com/JPreciado.
