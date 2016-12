6:11am

Today is #GivingTuesday and Venice businesses are getting together to raise awareness, and funds, for homeless youth in the neighborhood by donating 10% of your purchase to Safe Place for Youth (S.P.Y).

By shopping at any of the 25 participating Westside businesses you’ll support S.P.Y programs that provide critical resources to 1,000 youth annually.

Remember to mention Safe Place for Youth at the register!