Volunteers Propel Bonin to the Ballot

Councilmember Mike Bonin hands on in Venice.

6:22am

A volunteer-driven petition has helped Councilmember Mike Bonin become the first candidate for City Council District 11 to qualify to appear on the March 8, 2017 ballot.

“From the first day of my first campaign, I have been inspired by the support of grassroots leaders from the Westside and neighbors who care deeply about making their communities better places to live,” said Bonin.

Bonin’s team submitted more than 1,000 signatures to the City Clerk, surpassing the highest possible threshold in the city’s nominating process.

“I am eternally grateful to everyone who took the time to help get me on the ballot for re-election. I humbly accept the people’s nomination and I am very excited to continue working side-by-side with neighbors to move Los Angeles forward, do good, and get things done,” said Bonin.

Volunteers from every neighborhood in the District went door-to-door, asking friends and neighbors to sign nominating petitions to get Bonin on the ballot. Bonin’s team collected more than 1,000 signatures in the first week since nominating petitions were first available.

“The overwhelming response we got to our nominating petition effort shows that neighbors on the Westside are hungry for real solutions and eager to roll up their sleeves and continue the progress we have started in my first term,” said Bonin. “From combatting and preventing homelessness, to getting out of traffic gridlock, to protecting our environment, I have been very proud to work closely with neighbors on the most important issues in our neighborhoods. I am very excited for that work to continue.”