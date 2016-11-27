Yo! Venice NKLA Pets of the week

7:22am

Here are our NKLA pets of the week, Chocolate, and Tiny. Help spread the word and let’s get these furries into a forever home this week!

CHOCOLATE: Chocolate is as sweet as her name suggests! She is a 5 year old Labrador Retriever mix who is friendly, active and an all around fabulous, gentle girl. Adopt her today! LINK to bio: http://nkla.org/adopt-a-pet/ center-pets/chocolate/ 10799545/labrador%20retriever

TINY: Meet Tiny, the cat with the biggest heart! Tiny is about 21 pounds, which means there is more to love. He's about 6 years old and full of life and personality. Adopt Tiny and enjoy every day smiling through the holidays together.