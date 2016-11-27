Yo! Venice NKLA Pets of the week

7:22am
Here are our NKLA pets of the week, Chocolate, and Tiny. Help spread the word and let’s get these furries into a forever home this week!
CHOCOLATE: Chocolate is as sweet as her name suggests! She is a 5 year old Labrador Retriever mix who is friendly, active and an all around fabulous, gentle girl. Adopt her today! LINK to bio: http://nkla.org/adopt-a-pet/
center-pets/chocolate/ 10799545/labrador%20retriever
TINY: Meet Tiny, the cat with the biggest heart! Tiny is about 21 pounds, which means there is more to love. He’s about 6 years old and full of life and personality. Adopt Tiny and enjoy every day smiling through the holidays together.
The NKLA Pet Adoption Center has adoptable dogs, cats, and kittens from featured NKLA Coalition partners. NO ADOPTION FEES on select pets Black Friday through Cyber Monday. All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. All adoptions are same-day. Located in West L.A.; open daily 12-8pm; 1845 Pontius Ave 90025; (424) 208-8840. Learn more and watch videos of adoptable pets here: nkla.org/Adopt