Here Comes the Rain, Again

Expect today’s rain to continue into the evening. The National Weather service reports tonight’s showers come with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

There is a chance of showers after midnight tonight.Expect highs in the mid-60s today and south winds blowing around 15mph. Temperatures in the high-40s to mid-50s are expected overnight. West winds are anticipated to blow 15-25mph.

It should be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to mid-60s and west winds are expected to blow 15 to 25mph.

The clouds are expected to clear a little overnight Sunday. Temperatures are expected in the mid-40s to lower-50s and northwest winds, 15 to 25mph.

Monday is expected to be partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid-60s. Northwest winds should blow in the afternoon at around 15mph.