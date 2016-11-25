Venice Lights Up

Photo Courtesy: Venice Paparazzi

6:22am

Join The Venice Chamber of Commerce and local merchants at the Fifth Annual Holiday Lighting of the Venice Sign on Friday, December 2nd, at the Venice Sign on Windward Avenue and Pacific Avenue.

Festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a pre-lighting ceremony. The lighting of the Venice Sign will be at 8:00 p.m. Councilman Mike Bonin and a special celebrity guest will pull the switch and change the Venice Sign colors to from White to Red and Green. Previous events featured celebrities like P!nk, Robert Downey Jr., and Anjelica Huston.

During the event, the City of Los Angeles will close Windward Avenue east of Pacific Avenue for on-stage entertainment and exhibits . A limited number of tables are available to those who participate in the event as a sponsor, and tables will be available for purchase a la carte by businesses looking to introduce themselves, their service or products to the Venice community and for non-profits. Those interested can contact [email protected] or call 310-822-5425.

The Venice Chamber is also collecting toys for the Muscle Beach Toy Drive. Please help support the cause by bringing an unwrapped toy to donate. Collection boxes will be at the Chamber and VNC tables.