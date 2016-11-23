Free Pet Adoptions

Rescue rule! Photo courtesy: David Baileys

Save a Life this Pawlidayz.

This Black Friday, continuing through Cyber Monday, Zappos.com will work with Best Friends Animal Society to sponsor pet adoptions for the holiday season.

You can adopt a dog or cat through the Zappos.com Pawlidayz initiative. With the company pledging to donate a total of $1.25 million to Best Friends Animal Society adoptions are free all weekend though Cyber Monday.

“Thousands of dogs and cats are in need of loving homes and we want to give all of our customers the ability to make a difference in their lives,” says Steven Bautista, Karma Kommando at Zappos.com.

Every day across the United States, 9,000 animals are euthanized simply because they don’t have a place to call home. It is Zappos’ and Best Friends’ goal to see 9,000 dogs and cats adopted between Friday, November 25 and Monday, November 28.

During one of the busiest shopping times of the year, Zappos encourages customers to spread holiday cheer and take the time to make a difference in the life of an animal by providing a dog or cat with a forever home. More than 115 shelters, rescues and humane organizations across the United States will participate in the initiative, allowing customers nationwide the opportunity to save a furry friend this holiday season.

“Every animal that finds a permanent loving home helps us to get one step closer to Save

Them All,” says Gregory Castle, co-founder and CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

All of the pets at the Best Friends Pet Adoption & Spay/Neuter Center originally came from one of the six Los Angeles Animal Services shelters, which are also participating in the Pawlidayz promotion. Hundreds of dogs, cats, and kittens of all ages and sizes will be available to choose from and each pet is spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home immediately.

“Instead of a laptop, consider bringing home a lap dog or cat that will give you a lifetime of love and companionship,” said Marc Peralta, executive director of Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles.

Peralta says by adopting you save more than one life, “the pet you bring home and the pet that now has space to come into the city shelter or one of our centers.”

To follow the adoption excitement, search #Pawlidayz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To adopt an animal this holiday season or learn more about the campaign, please visit Zappos.com/Pets. To learn more about Best Friends Animal Society or make a donation, please visit www.BestFriends.org.