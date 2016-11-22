VIDEO: Brawl on Camera May be Linked to Deadly Venice Stabbing

UPDATED at 10:00pm

Yo! Venice has obtained security video of a fight that may be connected with the deadly stabbing of 22-year-old Jasmine Presiado. The former Venice High School student was pregnant and leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter.

Police say she got into a fight with two women and a man around 9:30pm on Monday night, near the corner of Windward and Pacific Avenues. All three suspects jumped into a dark SUV and drove off eastward on Windward Avenue. On Tuesday night investigators found the SUV a few blocks away on Milwood Avenue. However, no arrests have been made in the case.

7:17pm

Police are waiting for a search warrant before they enter a house on the 900 Block of Milwood Ave in Venice. This comes after the deadly stabbing of 22-year-old Jasmine Perciado, near the corner of Windward and Pacific Avenues Monday night.

Police say the mother of a three-year-old child, who was also pregnant with her second child, was killed after getting into a fight. Police say two women and a man were seen jumping into a dark SUV after the attack.