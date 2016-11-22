A Fight in Venice Leaves Pregnant Woman Dead

Picture Courtesy: @ABC7 Twitter
11:01am
Pregnant mother, Jasmine Preciado, early 20’s, has died after being stabbed in Venice last night.
Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.
The attack happened on Monday night, November 21, 2016, around 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Windward and Pacific Avenues. Witnesses said they saw two women and a man in a fight with pregnant Preciado.
The three attackers took off eastbound down Windward Avenue in a dark-colored SUV, leaving Preciado bleeding, in the arms of passersby.
Responding to a radio call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon, Pacific Area patrol officers arrived at the scene to find Preciado bleeding and unresponsive, suffering from stab wounds.
Los Angeles City Fire Department paramedics gave emergency medical aide to Preciado and she was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.
