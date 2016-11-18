Moby Dick All Weekend

Last year’s reading of Moby Dick on Venice Beach.

4:20pm

Readers will gather on Venice Beach, by the breakwater rocks, to read Moby Dick this weekend. Reading the book takes all weekend. The event is hosted annually by the Venice Oceanarium.

Since 1995, the Venice Oceanarium has invited readers to discover, or rediscover, the great literary masterpiece. As always, everyone is welcome to join in, as a reader or listener.

Once again, Venice Oceanarium founder Tim Rudnick will be there. He says he has read the classic 19 times by the sea. “I love the book. It is exciting, insightful, meditative. It grows on you,” says Rudnick.

The event runs all weekend, from 9:00am – 9:00pm, this Saturday and Sunday, November 19th & 20.