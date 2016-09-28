Woman Sucker Punched Attacker Identified

9:23am

The man seen on video punching a woman in the face during an altercation outside a Venice Beach store has been identified, police said today.

Police have not released the suspect’s name. An arrest has not been made. The assault occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Pacific and Winward avenues where the man was seen punching the woman during an

argument, according to Sgt. Gregory Probst with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division.

The assault stemmed from an earlier argument between the two strangers,

Probst said.

The man was speaking to a homeless man and the woman intervened, telling

him to leave the him alone, Probst said. The two later ran into each other in

the store and the assault occurred outside of it.

Security video release to Venice311.org shows the man arguing with the woman inside the store before the assault occurred as well as the attack afterwards.

Watch the Venice 311 video on Youtube…