Yo! Venice – NKLA Pets of the Week

These beautiful fur-babies are looking for their fur-ever homes…

MACHOP: Meet Machop! She is a total sweetheart and one of many adorable kittens ready to adopt for just $9. Plus, many kittens are available to adopt in pairs; just ask us about our two-for-one special when you visit!

JOEY: If Joey was in high school, he

would win a lot of superlatives: Best Smile, Class Clown, and All-star Jock to name a few! Joey is known at the center as our resident goofball. Adopt Joey and start enjoying your zest for life with a new best friend! Joey’s adoption fee is already paid, which means he is free to adopt.