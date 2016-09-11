Yo! Venice – NKLA Pets of the Week

8:12am
These beautiful fur-babies are looking for their fur-ever homes…
MACHOP: Meet Machop! She is a total sweetheart and one of many adorable kittens ready to adopt for just $9. Plus, many kittens are available to adopt in pairs; just ask us about our two-for-one special when you visit!
JOEY: If Joey was in high school, he
would win a lot of superlatives: Best Smile, Class Clown, and All-star Jock to name a few! Joey is known at the center as our resident goofball. Adopt Joey and start enjoying your zest for life with a new best friend! Joey’s adoption fee is already paid, which means he is free to adopt.
The NKLA Pet Adoption Center has adoptable dogs, cats and kittens from featured NKLA Coalition partners, with daily $9 and $25 adoption specials! All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. All adoptions are same day. Located in West L.A.; open daily 12-8pm; 1845 Pontius Ave 90025; (424) 208-8840. Learn more and watch videos of adoptable pets here: nkla.org/Adopt
[…] Read the full article […]
[…] Read the full article […]
Comments are closed.