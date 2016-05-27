Memorial Vandalism

5:18pm

An historical mural in Venice has been covered in graffiti and the city of Los Angeles is offering a $2000 reward to anyone who steps forward with information leading to the arrest of the tagger.

The mural is on Pacific Ave, Venice, on the exterior wall of the original Gold’s Gym building.

A memorial to all those lost in war, either missing in action or as prisoners of war, a number of the names listed have been covered by giant, white, block graffiti letters.

Venice neighbors first noticed the tag on Wednesday evening